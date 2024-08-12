Deonna Purrazzo Names Dream AEW Match

Deonna Purrazzo has been in AEW since the beginning of 2024 and has already achieved so much during her time. Her first program when landing with the company after departing TNA was with AEW Women’s World Champion and her friend “Timeless” Toni Storm. While she wasn’t able to take the title off of the three-time champion, she gave AEW fans who may not be familiar with her work a taste of what she’s made of. Throughout the summer she’s been working heel after turning on Thunder Rosa who she was previously partnered with. They just went up against one another in a Texas Bullrope match which got bloody and brutal, Rosa walking out the winner.

One star she has yet to cross paths with in her wrestling career is the current TBS/NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné. They entered AEW around the same time and fans immediately began campaigning for a match between the two. Despite all the star power currently in AEW, it seems like only a matter of time before they step inside the squared circle with one another.

“We had never crossed paths before. Obviously, we knew each other and if I was up for Raw or SmackDown or was an extra, we would say hello,” Purrazzo told Stephanie Chase of She Digressed. “But in terms of getting to know each other and sharing a locker room with each other, wrestling each other, that’s never happened. I feel that’s on the bucket list for me.

My dream match with her would be a submission match. We both cemented our careers on kind of being submission specialists. She has won championships all over the world with her submission, and so have I. If we were to work together, that would be my ultimate match, a submission match with Mercedes Moné” (h/t: Fightful).

Moné will next face off against AEW original Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW All In. Things are getting increasingly heated between the two women who both represent different eras of AEW. When Baker returned at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June to confront the new champion, she had been out of action for several months due to injury. Baker was then blindsided by Moné at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con as they exchanged profanities in front of the fans.

