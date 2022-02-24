AEW’s Tony Khan Provides Additional Details on ‘Massive’ Announcement

Last week AEW President Tony Khan teased a massive announcement in the coming weeks, and while we didn’t get the actual announcement just yet, Khan did offer up some additional details and clarification on the announcement. In an interview with Tony Schiavone during tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Khan talked about the reveal and how he can’t talk about what it is yet because of NDAs, but that he has high hopes for it. He also added that it will be really great for wrestling and that while he can’t put a date on it like he did with The First Dance, it will have as much impact as The First Dance.

“I can’t yet [reveal the announcement], but I hopefully will be able to soon,” Khans said. “We’re working on something massive, the legal team has us under NDAs so I can’t reveal all the details. But suffice to say, we’re working on something that’s going to be really great for the fans and the wrestlers, and it’s going to be awesome.”

“I am so excited, and I don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to tell the fans, but I know that it’s coming very soon so stay tuned to AEW,” Khan said. “Stay tuned to AEW, I promise you something big is coming.

That’s when Khan talked about the similarities and differences between The First Dance announcement and impact.

“It’s not like ‘The First Dance’ where I can put a date and a time and a place on it and say that I know exactly when, but it is like ‘The First Dance’ in that I know something big and important is coming to AEW and I’m very excited about it. It’s a little bit different than anything we’ve done before, but it’s going to be awesome.”

It doesn’t seem to be a new addition to the roster like the last few announcements have been. Instead, it seems like a major move in the wrestling industry as a whole or at least AEW’s approach to it, so our curiosity is very much piqued.

