Watch: Aiden English Reveals Secret Lana Video from Milwaukee

After teasing a juicy rumor about the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Lana last week during SmackDown Live, Aiden English revealed what he been talking during this week’s broadcast.

At the top of the second hour of this week’s edition of SmackDown, Rusev and Lana came out to the ring to talk about the recent Rusev Day split and English talking about Lana’s alleged secret last week. Rusev spoke about wanting to rip English apart but called English out to reveal whatever video tape he was saying that he had.

Videos by ComicBook.com

English came out on the ramp and began to list off facts about the city of Milwaukee, with Lana immediately noting that all he was doing was stalling. English replied that he was just setting the scene for what he was about to reveal. He said that Milwaukee wasn’t just some nothing city like they were acting like, he noted it was the biggest city in Wisconsin and has a rich history of movies and television, culminating with tonight’s big video reveal, dubbed “One Night In Milwaukee.”

English then rolled the video on the titantron. It was a cell phone video that was recorded in a hotel room. English was practicing songs that he could sing running down the city of Milwaukee (ie: “Did I just wake up in the sewers or is this the home of the Brewers”). At that point, there was a knock on his door.

Lana entered the room and said there was something that she really had to tell English. She said that she was just going to come out and say it. Lana then said, “I want you,” and the video froze. It was fairly obvious the freeze happened very quickly and she was in the middle of a sentence.

Rusev shot Lana a confused look in the ring as she pleaded that wasn’t the whole thing. English said he would like to show the rest but he had deals in place with the lines of TMZ and he didn’t want to cheat (get it?) on them.

At that point, Rusev chased English off the stage as Lana stood in the ring with a look of disappointment on her face. Later in the show, she tried to plead with Rusev backstage that there was more to the story but he would have none of it.