AJ Mendez Reveals Crazy Is My Superpower Series Heading to A&E

AJ Mendez is busier than ever these days, and that includes an upcoming television series based on her memoir Crazy Is My Superpower. Since the show’s announcement back in 2017, there hasn’t been much in the ways of updates on the series, but in an interview with The Comicon regarding her new comic series Day Of The Dead Girl with Aimee Garcia, Mendez said not only was the series still in development, but it was also going to be airing on A&E whenever it eventually makes it to TV (via transcript from Fightful).

Crazy Is My Superpower

During the interview, Mendez talked about how writing the book was always going to be a challenge, simply because she is so guarded about her personal life. Opening up was important though if it ended up being able to help someone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was an interesting struggle at first because I am the most private person in the world. I share nothing. I’m a brick wall. When you do have a lot of people listen to you, the things you say matter. There is value in that and you have to be considerate. I was willing to share this life lesson I learned embracing my mental health struggles. That’s a piece of me I’m willing to share with the world, if it can help other people,” Mendez said.

“My book is very much about growing up in poverty, growing up homeless, and not understanding the mental illness that was getting in my body and within my family. Really starting to embrace these things in the world seen as negatives and turning them into armor and weapons and making them my greatest strengths. That’s been a huge part of my creative process, embracing this weird fucked up mind that I have,” Mendez said.

Death Isn’t The End

Mendez’s next project is Day of the Dead Girl, which she is co-writing with Aimee Garcia and will be illustrated BY Belen Culebras. The series is described as a “beautifully blood adventure” by Mendez, and Garcia is excited to see the series reflect Mexican culture in a way we don’t always get to see. You can find the official description for Day of the Dead Girl below.

“Death is neverthe endofthestory.Coroner Sam Castillo willlearn this the hard way,whenasupernaturalserial killer targets her hometown justas she moves back. A skeptical womanofscience,Sam butts heads with herspiritualmotherAna,aleader ofa witchcovenspecializing in Brujeria.But when the coven’s Brujas startturningupmurdered,SamandAna must worktogethertofindthe killer and save their town’s Day of the Deadfestivalfromturningintoanoccultbloodbath.Asifsharingabathroomwith her mom wasn’t hard enough.”

Day of the Dead Girl hits comics stores on October 9th.

Are you excited for the new series? You can talk all things TV, comics, and wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!