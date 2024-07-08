CM Punk Addresses Potential AJ Lee WWE Return: “This Is a Brave New World”

Leading into WWE Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre heavily played into CM Punk‘s family life, referencing AJ Mendez (former WWE star AJ Lee) on more than one occasion. He also stole Punk’s bracelet with Lee and their dog Larry’s name, and he’s been parading around with it ever since. The Money in the Bank pre-show teased Lee at several points, including a moment from Big E, mentioning his early days on the main roster and quoting her theme song. While nothing is ever definitive in wrestling, this seemed a little too obvious to completely write off.

Is A WWE Return from AJ Lee in the Cards?

Juxtaposed image of CM Punk and AJ Lee embracing on an episode of ‘WWE Raw’ and Lee at ‘WrestleMania 31’ at Levi’s Stadium.

However, the show came and went and there was no sign of Lee, disappointing fans that hope to see the former Divas Champion in a ring again. Punk did spoil McIntyre’s cash-in of the briefcase, allowing Damian Priest to retain the World Heavyweight Championship and seemingly setting up their SummerSlam match if Punk gets cleared. Speaking at the WWE Money in the Bank press conference, Punk was asked about Lee potentially stepping in the ring again. While he doesn’t want to speak for her, he explains that it’s a “brave new world.”

“Hmmm…I appreciate the question,” Punk said. “You would have to ask my wife, but she’s not here. She’s taking care of Larry. I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying, ‘Never say never.’ I don’t want to give people false hope, I also will not put words in her mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ I think this is a brave new world. And I don’t think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up. It’s really all on her” (h/t: WrestleZone).

Lee was with WWE from 2010 until 2015 and although she had a fairly short career compared to many of her contemporaries, she accomplished a lot in very little time. During that era of women’s wrestling, it was all about the “Divas” but Lee’s character prided herself on being the “anti-Diva.” She wore knee-high Chuck Taylors and dressed more tomboy compared to the other women at the time decked out in rhinestones and bright colors. Because of this, fans took to her quickly and she was able to open doors for the women that led to more time in matches and on-screen promo time. Her last match took place in March of 2015 on a random episode of Monday Night Raw and she retired a three-time Divas Champion.

At the press conference, Punk also clued fans in on what Mendez has been up to recently as she has started her own production company. Mendez has been busy working on writing projects, as well as acting in Sacramento with Kristen Stewart and Michael Cera and several episodes of Heels season 2. She previously helped with the relaunch of WOW – Women of Wrestling in 2021, boarding the women’s promotion as an executive producer. She departed the company last year when her contract expired.

