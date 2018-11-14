AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Title Match Announced for Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Live started in an unexpected way on Tuesday night.

The WWE Champion, AJ Styles, came out to open the show and talk about his big match this Sunday night at Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar. Following the cancellation earlier in the day of Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey, Styles and Lesnar is now unequivocally the biggest match on the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Styles spoke about how he has defeated everyone that has been in his path in the last year he has held the title, including dream opponents and people that have haunted his family. However, he also said that Lesnar was the one person he hasn’t beat.

Styles was interrupted by Paul Heyman who went on to compare Styles to some of the all time great in-ring technicians in WWE history, including Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels. However, he said Styles was the second best of his generation, calling Daniel Bryan the best. Heyman even said “we all know we’re never going to see” Brock take on Bryan (a hint at a future opponent for The Beast?).

This played on Styles’ insecurity, who reminded everyone that he tapped out Bryan on SmackDown two weeks ago. All of this discussion about Bryan brought out Bryan himself.

Bryan was furious that his name was being brought into the discussion by both men and told Styles that he said a couple of weeks ago that he was looking for a reason to punch him. He told Styles that if he said his name one more time, he would punch him in the face.

What resulted, of course, was a brawl between Styles and Bryan until officials (including Shane McMahon) pulled them apart.

When the show came back from a commercial break, everyone was arguing backstage. Shane, furious, announced that the pair would battle over the WWE Championship on tonight’s show.