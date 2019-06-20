AJ Styles Injury Update, Advertised for Return Next Week

AJ Styles has been out of action with an AC joint injury since late May, but the former WWE Champion will be back in action very soon.

“The Phenomenal One” is advertised to compete in WWE’s Asia tour starting on June 27 in Singapore. The day after he’s expected to be apart an eight-man tag match that will see The Club reunite and team with Triple H to take on Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in an eight-man tag match in Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Back on May 27 WWE announced Styles would be in a four-way elimination match for a shot at Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship at Super ShowDown. However mere minutes into the show the Raw commentary team revealed that Styles was too injured to compete and that Corbin would take his place. The former Raw GM wound up winning the bout, kicking off his feud with Rollins that will continue on Sunday at Stomping Grounds.

Styles explained his injury during a gaming live stream shortly after Raw that night.

“I’ve got something going on with my AC joint,” Styles said. “It’s rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing. It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It’s not a major injury, it’s just wear and tear. Hopefully it doesn’t keep me out for very long.

“I can’t stand being out but I haven’t had rest in a long time,” he continued. “So I’m going to take time to rest my body so I can be back. WWE has made sure we’ve dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money.”

Days before his injury was announced, Styles put on the match of the night at Money in the Bank against Rollins for the Universal Championship. Rollins wound up retaining, leading to a handshake and brief conversation between the two after the bout.

I told Seth I was right when I said 13 years ago that he would be something special in this business,” Styles said when describing the conversation in an interview with Newsweek. “We both respected each other that was never in question. It was two guys, two egos and a lot of testosterone that you’re going to get a fight when two big dogs get next to each other. Tempers go awry and next thing you know we’re fighting and it is what it is, but when it’s over and someone comes out the better man you shake hands.”