AJ Styles Brings Back His New Japan Mask for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

AJ Styles brought back his old mask for his match with Finn Balor at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night. For those who don't know, Styles first debuted the mask at Wrestle Kingdom during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has since brought it out a few times whenever WWE returns to Japan for an international tour. He likely finally brought it stateside as a reference to the shared history he and Balor share with the Bullet Club faction. While Balor was the founding member and initial leader, it wasn't until Styles arrived (just as Balor was departing) that the faction would get its first IWGP Heavyweight Championship reign.

Styles was led to the ring by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, two men who are still technically members of the group as they'll continue to work New Japan dates up through Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. While the history between Styles and Balor has often been hinted at, Balor tried to get Styles to join The Judgment Day last month only to get rejected. "The Phenomenal One" then brought back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to help fight off the group, reforming The OC.

AJ Styles rocking that Wrestle Kingdom mask. I love it.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hfwcYhXgTw — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) November 27, 2022

