WWE Crossover With New Japan Officially Announced

While WWE has repopulated tis roster with dozens of familiar names in the past couple of months, few have been as newsworthy as Karl Anderson. The Machine Gun returned to WWE earlier this fall alongside tag partner Luke Gallows to reunite with AJ Styles in his fight against The Judgment Day. Anderson's return came after he wrapped his Impact Wrestling responsibilities but while he was in the middle of his New Japan Pro Wrestling run, as he currently reigns as NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. While New Japan has offered Anderson ultimatums, he has refused to vacate the championship and no-showed a scheduled defense against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn earlier this month.

That missed defense was due to the fact that Battle Autumn ran on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. Now, it appears that Anderson has cleared his schedule for an upcoming show in December.

"New Japan Pro Wrestling, the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all time here," Anderson said in an Instagram video. "You know what? Regarding the NEVER Openweight Championship, I talked to my booking agent."

"On behalf of Machine Gun enterprises, on behalf of Bullet Club, on behalf of, let's be honest, we're full-blown WWE guys now, on behalf of Monday Night Raw's OC, as promised, I'm looking at dates here," Gallows added. "December the 14th, Machine Gun Karl Anderson along with his heater, The Big LG, we're coming to Japan. He will defend, live and in person, you don't want to miss it, the New Japan Pro Wrestling NEVER Openweight Championship."

December 14th is the finals of New Japan's World Tag League, a fall tournament that kicked off earlier today. The World Tag League is a familiar event for the Good Brothers, as Anderson and Gallows won the tournament in 2013. Anderson specifically has won the tourney on three occasions.

NJPW has been Anderson's wrestling home for over a collective decade. He debuted with the far east promotion in 2008 and prominently featured as a member of Bullet Club before departing for WWE in 2016. Anderson returned to NJPW in 2021 where he rejoined Bullet Club.

During that first NJPW stint, Anderson was part of two different Bullet Club eras, as he saw the faction led by both Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) and Styles. Styles himself has enjoyed success in New Japan, as he is a former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The Phenomenal One even made a cameo in Anderson's Instagram announcement video.

"I think it's too sweet," Styles said.

Anderson defends his NEVER Openweight Title against an unknown opponent on December 14th.