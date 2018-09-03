Alberto Del Rio Discusses Paige, John Cena in Recent Interview

Alberto Del Rio is making wrestling headlines again, however, this time they are at least positive.

In an interview with Chairshots to the Cranium, Del Rio spoke fondly of John Cena, CM Punk, and ex-fiance, Paige. In terms of working with the 16-time WWE Champion, Del Rio says that John Cena is a master in the squared circle.

“John Cena is fantastic, seriously. I hate when people don’t give Cena the credit he deserves. These days, unfortunately, some fans – not all the fans, but some fans – they think just because you can do 1,000 moonsaults and you can do spot after spot, they think that’s pro wrestling. That’s not real pro wrestling. … If you can create that magic because you have the skills to take fans on a roller coaster of emotions, that’s real pro wrestling, and there’s no one better than Cena. I learned so much from him. That part about going out there having fun, hearing the crowd and trying different things to have a great match and entertain them. I always enjoyed my time in that company in those matches with him,” he said.

Del Rio went on to praise Punk for both his in-ring prowess and courage to actually step inside the octagon.

“I remember one [match] with CM Punk in Japan. Seriously, it was a masterpiece. We got there, we were jet lagged, I went out the night before with some friends. [Laughs] And then the next day we had a full house, packed building! The vibe in the building was amazing. Punk and I are really good friends. I have nothing but respect for everything he’s done in his career and his MMA career. Because it takes a lot of guts, you have to be a real man to take that challenge to go inside the cage and fight.”

Del Rio and current SmackDown General Manager Paige broke off their engagement nearly a year ago. While Del Rio has said nice and not-so-nice things since the break-up, he seems to be at peace with the situation today.

“Well to be honest my friend, I closed that book a long time ago. I wish nothing but the best to Paige. It’s too bad she cannot wrestle anymore. Cause like you just said it, she has a lot of talent. I remember saying this once, she could have been the most successful Diva of all-time, but things happen.”

