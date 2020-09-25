Alexa Bliss Reveals She Wanted To Work With Bray Wyatt In 2016

The ongoing story between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt, which began back in July, continues to be one of the most intriguing aspects of WWE SmackDown each week. While we still don't know where the storyline will end up, Bliss seems to be continuing to morph into some kind of possessed heel character, now using Wyatt's signature Sister Abigail finishing move and going into a trance when "The Fiend's" name is mentioned.

During an interview this week with Metro.co.uk, Bliss surprised some people when she revealed that she first pitched working with Wyatt as far back as 2016, her first year on the main roster.

"Working with Bray has been awesome," Bliss said. "I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, but it never really got off the ground just because it didn't make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that's out of the box or a bit different, I'm a big fan of - acting or portraying a character. So, this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It's been very interesting. We don't know where it's going. You know as much as I know, but it's been a lot of fun and I'm excited to see where it goes."

She later continued, saying, "The original idea was when I first debuted and it was kind of the same deal. I wanted to have some kind of involvement with this character because it's so good and so compelling. He commits fully into that and does so much research. He's so good at his craft and who wouldn't want to work with someone like that?"

Finally, Bliss said, "Here's the difference with where my head goes - I would go as far as we can with it," Bliss continued. "I would go completely in one direction and then change the direction. I would push the envelope as far as we can. It's just - do things work out that way? Sometimes yes and sometimes no. We just have to see where it goes."

During an interview with ComicBook.com a couple of weeks ago, Bliss also discussed her story with Wyatt and how it has progressed, as well as whether she prefers playing a heel or babyface on WWE television.