Alexa Bliss Remains Champion at Extreme Rules Despite Ronda Rousey’s Best Efforts

Just weeks after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase and capturing the RAW women’s title, Alexa Bliss was in action defending her championship against an old foe Sunday night at Extreme Rules.

Bliss took on Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules match, which lead to Bliss trying to use any weapon that she could right from the start. Jax shredded a Kendo Stick, then grabbed tossed away chairs, garbage cans, and everything else that Bliss threw at her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jax worked over Bliss in the ring with a big splash and hip tossed her on top of a chair. Bliss grabbed the chair and tried to use it but Jax just tossed it away. Jax press-slammed Bliss on top of a garbage can, sending Alex rolling to the outside as Ronda Rousey looked on from the front row.

Back in the ring, Bliss did gain some momentum by using a garbage can lid and the can itself to take down Jax. The announces spoke of Alexa’s “mean streak” as she set-up a steel chair in the corner. Moments later, Jax dove into the corner as Alexa dodged her, sending Nia shoulder first into the chair.

Mickie James got up on the apron with a trash can lid to give to Alexa, but Natalya pulled her down. As Natalya beat down James, Alexa came to the rescue. At that point, Ronda Rousey jumped the guard rail and attacked James. She fought her outside the ring, inside the ring, and then out toward the announce table. Rousey then turned her gaze to Bliss, who look horriifed and ran around the ring to avoid her.

Bliss tried to hop the rail but Rousey caught her. At that point, James took Rousey out with a Kendo Stick from behind.

Alexa went up to the top rope and came off for a splash but was caught by Jax. James then attacked from behind with a chair to break the hold. Alexa then unloaded with chair shots on Jax and DDT’ed her on to a chair and won via pinfall.

After the match, Rousey jumped back into the ring as Alexa and Mickie walked up the ramp victorious.