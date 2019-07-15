Bayley Defeats Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross at WWE Extreme Rules to Retain Title

Bayley overcame the odds at WWE Extreme Rules and is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

This one went just about as you would expect with the handicap match stipulation. Bliss and Cross took turns working over Bayley at the start of the match. Effectively tagging in and out and using their numbers any time Bayley got an advantage, as you would expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Graves said “Bayley’s in an un-winnable situation” as Cross and Bliss continued in complete control.

Bayley eventually worked into control, gaining some offense on Bliss in the ring and taking out Cross on the outside with a suicide dive. As Bliss was in trouble, Cross made the blind tag to help her teammate but ran into more offense from Bayley. Bayley locked in a deathlock submission, and as Bliss came in to break the hold, she dodged a kick from Bliss and locked her into a crossface, momentarily holding both women in submission before the hold was broken up. Bliss eventually got away and then broke the hold.

Bliss distracted the referee and Bayley, and in the confusion, Cross hit a big Tornado DDT out of the corner to change the momentum once again.

Bliss went for the Twisted Bliss but Bayley got her knees up. Bliss immediately tagged out and Cross came off the top but ran into a knee herself. Bayley went up top and hit a flying elbow drop and pinned Cross to retain the title.