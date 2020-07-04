Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Talk Tag Team, Why This Year's WrestleMania Made Them So Nervous

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have really come into their own as a tag team over the last several months. When Bliss initially took Cross under her wing, many expected the former multiple time WWE Women's Champion to turn on Cross and set the course for a feud between the two. While that may still happen down the line, the two have been teaming up now for quite some time, including having won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships now on two separate occasions.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump this week, Bliss and Cross talked about their partnership.

"It's been amazing. It's been a lot of fun," Bliss said on The Bump. "I love our friendship, and the relationship we have built as a tag team. I couldn't ask for a better tag team partner."

That sentiment was echoed by Cross.

"I've never been a tag team wrestler before," Cross mentioned. "Alexa has been awesome. It's been an amazing year, and I can't wait to see where we go next."

With WrestleMania 36 having been moved to the Performance Center earlier this year, the team found themselves having the very first match on the first no-crowd edition of WWE's signature PPV event. Given the unique circumstances, Bliss admitted she was more nervous this year than ever before for WrestleMania.

"It was amazing," Bliss noted. "The fact that we got to have that match with The Kabuki Warriors - I love having matches with them because they are so talented. It's so much fun and interesting to have matches with them. Opening up the most unique WrestleMania to date, there has to be a lot of trust there. The fact that we had that trust is incredible.

"I remember having a lot of fun; I was nervous though. I think I was more nervous for this WrestleMania than I was for last year's. This year's I was more nervous because it was so unique and I didn't know what to expect."

Cross agreed.

"No one will ever forget WrestleMania 2020," Cross said. "To be the opener for that show, and to become the first two-time Women's Tag Team champions, it was a rewarding feeling. I get to look back at that with such fondness."

Bliss wrestled Bayley on last night's edition of WWE SmackDown. Cross will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Champion at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV event on Sunday, July 19th.

