Alexa Bliss’ Topless Raw Scene Reportedly Not a Random Act of WWE Semi-Nudity

Does TV-PG include topless scenes?

On Raw this Monday, WWE gave a nod to the Attitude Era when an intern walked in on Alexa Bliss in her dressing room. Bliss’ back was exposed, but she covered her chest while the intern proceeded to have an awkward interaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But apparently, we’re in store for more risque moments. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is hoping for a sexier product. Bliss’ scene combined with Mandy Rose wearing just a towel on SmackDown would seem to underline this. If Samoa Joe takes a bubble bath on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, then we officially have a trend.

So what’s to make of this? Well, sexuality is inherently a part of all wrestling. On top of wrestling in what amounts to be underwear, most Superstars have impeccable bodies. While some of us are watching for world-class competition, a lot of folks are tuning in to see scantily clad humans on television. In terms of showing more skin, how much more naked could someone like Randy Orton actually be?

We have no idea what to make of The Observer’s claim, but it does seem like WWE may be trying to add some PG-13 moments to their program.