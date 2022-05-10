WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Alexa Bliss Back With a New Look
Alexa Bliss finally returned to WWE TV on this week's Monday Night Raw, looking noticeably different compared to her last match at Elimination Chamber in February. While she still had Lily with her, any other sign of her previous persona was gone and she even had an updated version of her old entrance music back. She beat Sonya Deville (who just lost her position as a WWE official) in less than a minute, nailing a DDT and a Twisted Bliss.
Fans were thrilled to see Bliss back and were optimistic about her new direction. Check out some of the reactions to her return in the list below!
Welcome back to #WWERaw!— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
A quick win for @AlexaBliss_WWE against former @WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE. pic.twitter.com/w5ChsTJEKy
Hybrid
This feels like a hybrid of all the Alexa Bliss incarnations. #WWERaw— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 10, 2022
Stunning
ALEXA BLISS ALWAYS LOOKS SOOO GOOD!!! SHE LOOKS STUNNING! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ome2yk3AiX— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 10, 2022
The Old Theme is Back
ALEXA BLISS AND HER OLD MUSIC ARE BACK!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jivZkBAti1— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) May 10, 2022
Let's Go!
Alexa Bliss back to form let's goooooo pic.twitter.com/BgkZi3boBU— Down Bad Patrol (@reneiscursed) May 10, 2022
W!
THE BIGGEST OF Ws pic.twitter.com/PbYprMIHTc— Nicholas Pascarello (@NicholasPascar5) May 10, 2022
It's True
Take It Away Pat!
