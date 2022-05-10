WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Alexa Bliss Back With a New Look

Alexa Bliss finally returned to WWE TV on this week's Monday Night Raw, looking noticeably different compared to her last match at Elimination Chamber in February. While she still had Lily with her, any other sign of her previous persona was gone and she even had an updated version of her old entrance music back. She beat Sonya Deville (who just lost her position as a WWE official) in less than a minute, nailing a DDT and a Twisted Bliss.

Fans were thrilled to see Bliss back and were optimistic about her new direction. Check out some of the reactions to her return in the list below!