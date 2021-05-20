Is AEW Changing the TNT Championship Once Dynamite Jumps to TBS?

✖

All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia confirmed on Wednesday that both AEW Dynamite and the company's upcoming second show, AEW Rampage, will both be making the jump to TBS in January 2022. AEW's presence on TNT isn't completely going away thanks to four annual supercard events, but the change in networks caused plenty of fans to ask a simple question — what happens to the TNT Championship? Since the title was introduced at Double or Nothing 2020 it's been positioned as the championship of the network. TNT's official Twitter account even mentions whoever the current champion is in their bio.

And while plenty of jokes (and a few photoshopped images) were made about it becoming the TBS Championship, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the company wouldn't be changing the name.

"Obviously things can change, but I was told yeah, they're gonna keep the TNT Championship," Meltzer reported.

The title has already undergone a number of changes in its first year with the company. An unfinished version of the belt was the first to make it to television (COVID-19 held up its production), and the finished version (the red belt with gold plates) was retired following the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. The current version is a black belt with gold plates and the TNT logo featured prominently across the front.

Darby Allin had the longest reign with the title heading into last week at just over six months but was thoroughly trounced by Miro in the main event of the May 12 episode of Dynamite. "The Best Man" will defend the title on the May 28 edition of Dynamite (a special Friday night episode), then take on Lance Archer at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed a huge championship match: @ToBeMiro will defend the TNT Title vs Lance Archer (9-2 record) at #DoubleOrNothing May 30 on PPV! Ahead of the match, Miro will address the fans tonight on #AEWDynamite for the 1st time since capturing the title last week! https://t.co/IfOB0z2bzw pic.twitter.com/xUB0Cjqdtv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2021

"As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it

means a lot to me — personally and professionally — to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022," AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release regarding the TBS move. "The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world's undisputed destination for wrestling.

"And, while we're looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we're not saying goodbye to our original and

current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually," he continued. "Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!"