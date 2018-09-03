‘All In 2’? Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks Talk About the Possibility

Saturday night’s All In had barely ended when fans starting wondering whether or not there would be a second incarnation.

In fact, the performers were still in the ring when the fans started demanding it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By all accounts, All In on Saturday night was a massive success. The wrestling show that was promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, rather than a wrestling organization, drew the biggest crowd for a non-WWE event in several years. The 10,000 fans that attended the event at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (just out of Chicago) were universally praising the show immediately after it ended, as were the performers, PPV watchers, and industry experts all around.

The Bucks and Cody got on the microphones for the live crowd following the show’s television conclusion.

“You can feel it, there’s a hunger, there’s a thirst,” Matt Jackson said. “You guys want good pro wrestling! You guys want good entertainment! What we presented to you in those 4 hours and 57 minutes, oh my God. That was our vision of what we think we can do with pro wrestling. Do you want more of this?”

The crowd erupted into a loud “All In 2” chant, much to the delight of the performers in the ring.

“I know when you make a bet, sometime you go double or nothing,” Cody said.

Jackson responded, “We have no graphic, we’re not making any announcements. Just something we’re brainstorm, just spit-balling. But if you guys want it, you want more pro wrestling from the cast of Being the Elite. Then my family, my great friends, my cast of bandits, we will give you more of this because we couldn’t of done this without you.”

Following the success of the show, it’s hard to imagine they won’t run another All In. One major question will be the location. Chicago was the perfect location given the fact that Pro Wrestling Tees, the major outlet where the majority of non-WWE stars sell their merchandise, is located in the city made for some great co-promotional opportunities.

One thing is for certain, wherever a prospective All In 2 could be held will likely be a sell out. It will be interesting to see if they opt for a bigger building after drawing 10,000 fans. Given the buzz coming out of this event, plus the fact that ROH and NJPW have sold out 15,000 tickets for Madison Square Garden next April, it’s not hard to imagine them doing a much bigger crowd. Perhaps Chicago’s Allstate Arena could be in the cards?