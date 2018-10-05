Andre the Giant Took Secret Undertaker Plans to the Grave

Of all of the iconic matches in The Undertaker‘s career, Andre the Giant never shared the ring with The Deadman. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t want to.

The Undertaker arrived in WWE in 1990, and by then Andre’s health had become a perpetual issue. However, the Eighth Wonder of the World hoped to get back in the ring and would dangle a potential mega-match in front of the up and coming Deadman. In an interview with Pastor Ed Young, Undertaker recalled what almost was with Andre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I never got the chance to wrestle Andre. By the time that I got there, his health was really in decline. He wrestled a few times and it was funny because Andre was really old school. Andre didn’t like big guys either — he loved me, thank goodness. But for most big guys he thought they were arrogant or bullies or whatnot, but he had his way with a lot of guys that you would be like,”Oh that’s a pretty tough guy,” [but] Andre would set him straight.

However not only was Andre fond of ‘Taker, but had hopes they could one day work together

Anyway, he liked me and, you know, I guess we always think we got one [match] left in us you know. He’d come in, he’s Andre The Giant. Biggest star that’s ever [been] at that time in wrestling. Worldwide phenomenon, he was always the first guy in the locker room. He was always there, he would love to sit there and play Cribbage and I’d come in and say, ‘Hey boss, how you doing today?’ [He’d say], ‘Good. You know one day kid, me and you. I have this idea,’” remember the Undertaker.

Naturally, ‘Taker took the bait.

“‘Oh really boss? Tell me about it.’” And he’d never tell me,” he said.

Taker guessed that Andre kept the idea to himself so no one else would use it.

“He was old school in that because he didn’t want anyone else to do it because he thought he was going to get to a point where he could get back in the ring and we could do something that would be a big deal. No one knows what it was, but you know he ended up passing away and he never let me know. I wonder to this day, ‘Man, I bet it was good,” he said.

This is one of the few times “never say never” has no application to professional wrestling. RIP Andre.