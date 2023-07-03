Apple TV+ Cancels New Wrestling Series After Season One

Apple TV+ has canceled a new wrestling series on its streaming service after just a single season! The Apple TV+ streaming service has been the home to a number of interesting and unique projects that would likely not be found anywhere else, and unfortunately despite how well some of these new series are received not all of them are allowed to have as long of a tenure as fans of a particular series might enjoy. This is the case for a wrestling documentary series that has been streaming with the service, which will be ending after a single slate of episodes.

Apple TV+ has canceled the wrestling documentary series Monster Factory after a single season. Danny Cage, owner and coach at the titular Monster Factory featured in the series shared the unfortunate news on Twitter with the following statement, "Everyone who watches Monster Factory on [Apple TV+] loves it! Problem is not enough watch it. Those are the breaks. No season 2. Thanks for everyone who helped out & supported us. But unless some real cosmic shit goes down it's much like my honeymoon. One & done!"

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Apple TV+: What Is Monster Factory?

Directed by News & Documentary Award nominee Galen Summer and Naiti Gámez, produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record, and Max Heckman, Jeremiah Zagar, Galen Summer, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Jeremy Yaches serving as executive producers, Monster Factory is a six episode series now streaming with Apple TV+. The documentary series follows Cage along with the likes of Twitch, Bobby Buffet, Gabby Ortiz, and Goldy. As for what to expect from the series, Apple TV+ teases the series as such, "Welcome to The World Famous Monster Factory, a school where spandex-clad misfits escape the confines of everyday life to chase the dream of going pro."

Monster Factory had gotten a lot of attention from fans when it released its debut season with Apple TV+ due to its documentary take on the road to becoming a pro wrestler, but unfortunately as Cage notes about the series, it seemed to not have enough continued support to be picked up for a second season. As of this writing, Monster Factory is still streaming with the Apple TV+ service if you wanted to see the six episode first season.

