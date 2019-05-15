Asuka Tries to Explain Reason Behind Kabuki Warriors Tag Team Name

The tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane was finally given a name on SmackDown Live this week, as their manager Paige confirmed that the duo would be called the Kabuki Warriors going forward. While the name did not go over well with fans on social media, Asuka took to Twitter following the show to try and explain the meaning behind the word Kabuki.

“Kabukimono 傾奇者 Sengoku or Edo-period eccentric who attracted public attention with their eye-catching clothes, peculiar hairstyle, and weird behavior,” Asuka said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kabukimono 傾奇者

Sengoku or Edo-period eccentric who attracted public attention with their eye-catching clothes, peculiar hairstyle, and weird behavior pic.twitter.com/HcdruoYQti — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 15, 2019

Wild behavior and colorful hair and clothing is certainly one way to describe Asuka, so in that sense the name fits.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Paige explained how she wound up working alongside Asuka and Sane.

“I was sad, because I loved that role,” she said about her time as SmackDown’s general manager. “I had such a good time with it and it pushed my boundaries a little bit because I had multiple promos in a day and I wasn’t used to that. So it really helped me grow creatively and professionally. But I was excited about another role. I was like, ‘Okay, no worries,’ because I knew the WWE would take care of me. They always do.

“I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” she continued. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!