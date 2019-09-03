Watch: Asuka Launches YouTube Channel KanaChan TV

WWE Superstar Asuka officially launched her new gaming YouTube channel, KanaChan TV, on Monday night.

Her first video features the former SmackDown and NXT Women’s Champion taking on some incredibly challenging levels in Super Mario Maker 2. By Wednesday afternoon the six-minute video already had 38,000 views.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the past week she had been teasing the launch of the channel via her Twitter account.

Outside of her wrestling career, Asuka has previously written for Xbox Magazine and designed graphics for the Nintendo DS along with various apps. She boasts an impressive video game and gaming console collection and has appeared on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel numerous times.

Asuka kicked off 2019 as the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, and successfully defeated Becky Lynch to retain the title at the Royal Rumble. However she unceremoniously dropped the title to Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown Live weeks before WrestleMania 35 and was relegated to the kickoff show’s battle royal.

She popped up after WrestleMania as one half of a tag team alongside Kairi Sane. With Paige as their manager, the pair became known as The Kabuki Warriors and have challenged for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on several occasions.

Paige explained how she became the duo’s manager in an interview with ComicBook.com in May.

I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” she continued. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”