NXT’s Austin Theory Wants a Match Against John Cena

Austin Theory has already made a splash in NXT since he debuted at the tail end of last year, but Theory has big aspirations and isn’t anywhere close to stopping. Theory is set to take on Tommaso Ciampa on tonight’s NXT after Ciampa’s vicious attack last week, where Theory hopes to even the score. That said, during our conversation with the NXT star, we also talked about his other goals for 2020, one of which was revealed to be a match against you can’t see me himself John Cena. So, the question becomes why Cena out of all the WWE superstars in the world, and Theory gave us a break down of why a match with Cena would mean so much to him and how the superstar inspired him along his pro wrestling journey.

“Cena was somebody that for me was the first person I had ever seen that got me into wrestling,” Theory said. “I remember turning on the TV, and the first thing I ever saw was John Cena in the ring doing a segment with Johnny Nitro at the time and Melina. I know that makes everybody’s eyes roll. But I remember watching that, and just his attitude, I just liked it. For me growing up, I was bullied in school, and I didn’t have my dad in my life, so it kind of helped me, like just his attitude and the way he was and the way he carried himself, no matter what the situation was. John Cena just gave me that encouragement, and even if it sounds cheesy, just to never give up. I mean it’s true, and that’s what’s gotten me here so quick.”

You can find the official description for tonight’s NXT below.

Bianca Belair said she wanted to go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair, and The Queen has obliged her. For the first time in over four years, Charlotte Flair will compete inside an NXT ring, returning to face The EST of NXT as The Queen gets ready to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. But before Flair can focus on The Nightmare, she’ll have to get through a furious Belair, who’s still fuming after The Queen tossed her into the steel ring steps at TakeOver: Portland. Will Belair get the payback she’s looking for, or will Flair dispatch her as the Road to WrestleMania heats up? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

You can catch more of our interview with Theory right here, and you can see him in action against Ciampa tonight on NXT, which airs on USA at 7 pm CST.