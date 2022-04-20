Austin Theory’s Latest Selfie Has WWE Fans Freaking Out

Austin Theory, now going by just Theory, captured his first championship in WWE on this week’s Monday Night Raw by defeating Finn Balor to become United States Champion. After celebrating with a few heels in the ring, Theory eventually made his way up the entrance ramp and posed with selfie with Vince McMahon. Unfortunately for the new champ, the photo wasn’t particularly flattering and his toothy smile had fans immediately cracking jokes and comparing him to people like The Fiend. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!

Debuting in 2016, Theory found success in promotions like Evolve and the World Wrestling Network before joining WWE in 2019. He’s been aligned with Vince McMahon ever since late last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/austintheory1/status/1516263137527226372?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fiend Mask

https://twitter.com/ZoinksMcJinkies/status/1516526204022632461?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Too Spicy

https://twitter.com/chewitt919/status/1516391977587195909?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Titan!

https://twitter.com/BroomMega/status/1516739011511205892?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Solid Impression

https://twitter.com/Stephen_720/status/1516403408114233352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some Aren’t Impressed

https://twitter.com/Rhea_nightmare_/status/1516650703820890114?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So Much Worse

https://twitter.com/CptSmooth99/status/1516700049501270019?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A 90s Classic