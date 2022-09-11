AEW: Fans Flood Mindy's Bakery With Funny Reviews Following CM Punk Drama

CM Punk's now infamous rant at the All Out post-show media scrum included him giving a shoutout of Mindy's Bakery, a local Chicago-based establishment, as he chomped down on one of their muffins while lashing out at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. A quick look at the online reviews for Mindy's shows that wrestling fans have decided to chime in, giving the bakery positive reviews while also poking fun at Punk. You can see some of the reviews below.

Punk suffered a torn triceps during his match with Jon Moxley at All Out and has since undergone surgery. Regardless of what his status with AEW winds up being, he'll still be out of action for approximately eight months.

The reviews for Mindy’s bakery (where Punk got the cupcakes from) are wild 😭 pic.twitter.com/jHoy9KPvsj — Chief (@AllEliteChief) September 11, 2022