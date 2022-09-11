AEW: Fans Flood Mindy's Bakery With Funny Reviews Following CM Punk Drama
CM Punk's now infamous rant at the All Out post-show media scrum included him giving a shoutout of Mindy's Bakery, a local Chicago-based establishment, as he chomped down on one of their muffins while lashing out at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. A quick look at the online reviews for Mindy's shows that wrestling fans have decided to chime in, giving the bakery positive reviews while also poking fun at Punk. You can see some of the reviews below.
Punk suffered a torn triceps during his match with Jon Moxley at All Out and has since undergone surgery. Regardless of what his status with AEW winds up being, he'll still be out of action for approximately eight months.
The reviews for Mindy’s bakery (where Punk got the cupcakes from) are wild 😭 pic.twitter.com/jHoy9KPvsj— Chief (@AllEliteChief) September 11, 2022
- Best muffins in the world!! its cookie eating time!! look in my eyes what do you see?! a dozen muffins from mindy's bakery!!
- I watched a wrestler at a press conference absolutely scarfing down one of Mindy's muffins while losing his mind. Keep in mind, he is straight edge but it made him flip out so I thought to myself "just what could be in those muffins..?" So I begged my mom to let me withdraw some money from our joint bank account, ran down there, and had a few muffins. Suddenly I felt rage bubbling up inside of me. I was screaming about how much I hate my coworkers, how they're all empty headed dumbf--s, how I haven't been friends with Scotty Colton since like 2014 and how I'm a grown man and it's no one's business. I'm cranky. I'm hurt. And I have to work with kids... good muffins though!
- I would have given them 6 stars if they were in the Tokyo Dome. The best pastries to enjoy before important meetings with the EVP's.
- Even though I have a joint bank account with my mother, I go to this place every day except of course Monday and Tuesday. I have every receipt. I have every invoice.
- Recently I went to Mindys and got some muffins. Just a piece of advice. Do not brag how great the muffin you are enjoying is because if your coworkers overhear it, and notice you did not bring them any? They could come to your locker room and confront you.
- My buddy Ace visited here after failing to eat Kenneth Omega. Awesome muffins
- Mindy's baked goods give my hurt, old and tired body the energy it needs to get through the days of working with children, except on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- I'm hurt, I'm old, I'm tired and I work with f-ing children but Mindy's Bakery brightens my day every day. It's so good I threw a chair at one of my coworkers. Try this place. You won't be disappointed