WWE’s Drew McIntyre Shares Photo With AEW’s Jack Perry: “Cry Us a River”

There are no lines that Drew McIntyre won’t cross during his feud with CM Punk. This past January, McIntyre and Punk shared the ring ahead of WWE Royal Rumble in a segment that saw the Scottish Warrior address his long-running issues with the Second City Saint. When WWE Royal Rumble came around, McIntyre struck Punk with a Future Shock DDT that ended up tearing Punk’s triceps. McIntyre proudly took ownership of this injury, famously declaring that he “prayed for this and it happened.” Over the next six months, McIntyre would continue to taunt Punk on WWE Monday Night Raw and social media, regularly interweaving Punk’s controversial AEW history into the shots he would take at him.

Drew McIntyre Shares Photo With Jack Perry

The Scottish Warrior has linked up with the Scapegoat.

Taking to social media, WWE’s Drew McIntyre shared a photo of himself and AEW’s Jack Perry.

“It’s a real photo,” McIntyre captioned the post. “Cry us a river.”

CM Punk’s History With Jack Perry Explained

From one point of view, Jack Perry is the reason that CM Punk was fired from AEW.

The story begins in early Summer 2023. AEW had launched AEW Collision, a new primetime program airing on Saturdays. While there was not a deliberate brand split, the beginnings of AEW Collision clearly featured somewhat of a roster split, one which was captained by CM Punk. In order to keep the peace across the company, Punk became exclusive to AEW Collision so that he would not cross paths with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite.

One week, Jack Perry arrived to AEW Collision to pre-tape a backstage segment for a future episode of AEW programming to free him up for a planned vacation. Perry was supposed to be put through the real glass windshield of a car. Punk intervened, expressing concern about injury risk. A heated argument between the two followed.

Weeks later, Perry battled then-rival Hook at AEW ALL IN: London. The two battled up the entrance ramp and onto the stage, where a car was parked. At one point, Perry knocked his fist on the car windshield, looked into the camera and said, “Real glass. Go cry me a river.”

After the match ended, Perry was confronted by Punk backstage. Their argument this time around turned physical, as Perry pushed Punk and Punk responded by choking Perry. The full altercation between the two was shown on an episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year. Days after AEW ALL IN: London, AEW President Tony Khan fired Punk “with cause.” Punk would return to WWE that November.