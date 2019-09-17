Watch: Baron Corbin Crowned the 2019 King of the Ring During WWE Raw

Finally, the long-running and fan-favorite wrestling tournament has come to a close, revealing the next major superstar to take the WWE Universe by storm. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable on this week’s Monday Night Raw to become the 2019 King of the Ring. Despite having a massive size disadvantage, Gable seemed inches away from a victory when he hit his Chaos Theory finisher, countered an End of Days attempt and locked in the Ankle Lock. Corbin somehow managed to crawl his way to the ropes, then nailed Gable with the End of Days moments later to secure the victory.

Corbin joins a strong lineage of past Kings of the Ring, including Harley Race, Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, Bret Hart (twice), Owen Hart, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Ken Shamrock, Kurt Angle, Edge Brock Lesnar, Booker T, William Regal and Sheamus. Prior to Monday night, Wade Barrett was the last man to win the honor at the 2015 tournament.