Batista and Triple H to Put Careers on the Line at WrestleMania 35

Batista and Triple H’s Raw showdown was guaranteed to give us a big WrestleMania hint. But there’s no need for innuendo — they’ll meet at WrestleMania 35 and for one of them, it will be their last match.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star confronted Triple H from afar, with a security team to boot, then played coy with his intentions. But after barking at one another for a bit, Batista said he wanted Triple H at ‘Mania and wanted to put their careers in the pot. Triple H agreed, but with the condition that it was a no holds barred match. Batista didn’t confirm the stipulation, but this math is a go for April 7.

Given Batista’s high-profile attack on Ric Flair, this was always heading to WrestleMania, and this may have been WWE plan for several months now. However, when Triple H tore his pectoral muscle in November, it looked like this match would never happen. But Triple H will be ready, and if we had to guess, he’ll be ending Batista’s career in New York.