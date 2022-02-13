Bayley Joins King Woods for G4 WWE 2K22 Reveal

2K has been slowly revealing the roster and superstar ratings for WWE 2K22, but they are now planning a much bigger reveal event, which will take place in a special 90 minute special on G4 TV and UpUpDownDown on February 15th. The event will kick off at 4 PM EST, but the best part is that King Woods, Goldenboy, Ronnie2k, and The Completionist will be joined by Ding Dong Hello herself Bayley! The video announcement is hilarious, and this is the first WWE project Bayley has jumped back into since her injury, so it certainly seems like a good sign regarding her eventual full return.

WWE posted the video with the caption “This Tuesday, @AustinCreedWins and @itsbayleyWWE joins @Goldenboyftw, @completionist and @Ronnie2k for a 90-minute #wwe2k22 special you won’t want to miss! Tune in to @G4tv & @UpUpDwnDwn Feb 15th at 4 PM ET/1PM PT to see where your favorite superstars stand #ItHitsDifferent”

Bayley then celebrated the occasion with her own tweet, saying hello to the WWE Games universe. She wrote “DING DONGGGGG Hello, @WWEgames universe..😈”

There are still plenty of ratings that need to be revealed, though we have several already, and you can find all of the superstar ratings revealed so far right here! We’ll be updating along with the new G4 special as well, so check back for a fully comprehensive list!

Speaking of WWE 2K22, the game seems to be getting a positive reception thus far from the trailers, deep dives, and gameplay footage released so far, and hopefully, the full release will deliver on the building hype. You can find the official description for WWE 2K22’s nWo 4-Life edition below.

“The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch.”

