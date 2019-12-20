Major WWE RAW Women’s Title Match Planned for Royal Rumble

It’s looking like WWE fans are in for a big time match for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble next month.

A report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms what has been speculated about for weeks. An Asuka vs. Becky Lynch title match has been planned for the Rumble in Houston for a while now, and television over recent weeks (as well as the most recent TLC PPV event) has seemingly been building in this direction.

Dave Meltzer notes in the report that it was Paul Heyman’s call to book this match, which would be held just over one year after Asuka defeated Lynch for the SmackDown women’s title at TLC 2018 in a triple threat match that also involved Charlotte Flair. The two then had a rematch at the 2019 Royal Rumble where Asuka defeated Lynch clean with the Asuka Lock, and the planned 2020 Royal Rumble bout would be on the one year anniversary of that match.

Following Lynch winning both the RAW and SmackDown titles at WrestleMania last year, the original plan was for Asuka and Lynch to feud once again over the titles but that never came to pass. That was the rationale for having Asuka defeat Lynch clean shortly before Lynch went on to have her WrestleMania moment, as Asuka would seem like the most likely and legitimate challenger. Heyman clearly felt it would be smart to go back to that feud now and that remains the plan as of right now.

The Royal Rumble will also feature Cain Velasquez’s return to WWE, as well as the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, not to mention the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

