Becky Lynch Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Roux to Celebrate Father's Day

Becky Lynch took to social media on Sunday to share a couple of photos of her daughter, Roux. The first appeared on Lynch's Twitter, showing "The Man" holding her as she looked away from the camera toward Mount Rushmore. Lynch added the caption, "All for you kid." The second was a photo of Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, kissing Roux's head as he looks toward the camera. In celebration of this year's Father's Day, Lynch wrote, "The best. Happy Father's Day my love."

The pro wrestling power couple are front-and-center on this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view poster. Rollins has already qualified for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match while Lynch will get the chance to earn a spot in the Women's Ladder Match on this week's Raw.

Lynch announced her pregnancy back in May 2020 and promptly stepped away from WWE programming until returning at SummerSlam 2021. But, as she admitted in an interview on the Out of Character Podcast, the former WrestleMania main eventer openly admitted she considered retiring after Roux was born.

"Sometimes I think I'm a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!" Lynch said at the time. "And I think I envision everything as a 'Rocky' montage, right? So, coming back, I'm just always like, 'How can this be a 'Rocky' movie?' So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier."

"Yeah, probably," she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. "I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who's in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn't know how I was going to be. I didn't know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, 'You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not just want to be at home now."