Stephanie Vaquer Makes WWE In-Ring Debut in Mexico: Watch

WWE touched down in Mexico this weekend for a few live events and with them they brought along their newest signee Stephanie Vaquer. Her debut came together quickly as she informed CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling that she would no longer be with them due to “personal reasons.” Shortly after, her WWE debut was announced via social media and it appeared that she would likely sign with the NXT brand which will also soon include former STARDOM Champion Giulia. WWE announced that Vaquer would appear at this weekend’s shows, however they gave no indication as to whether or not she’d be stepping into a WWE ring for the very first time.

The answers to those questions were revealed when she made her way to the ring last night with a Def Rebel song (presumably a placeholder for her actual theme song), where she took on the Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn. Judging by the many videos snapped and shared to social media, Vaquer seemed to impress fans in attendance. One fan wrote on X, “@Steph_Vaquer just has that it factor. You can’t deny she has an aura to her and the crowd loves her. At tonight’s show in Mexico City, it only proved that she’s gonna be a huge star in the #WWE.”

She gave a brief in-ring promo following her first win, explaining how happy she is to be part of the WWE family. “Good evening Mexico City, how are you? Today I am here fulfilling a dream and it is an honor for me to be part of the WWE family,” Vaquer said. “But you know, it is the best that my debut is here in my home and with my Mexican people.”

WWE reportedly gained interest in the former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion and CMLL World Women’s Champion following her match against Mercedes Moné at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door at the end of June. Because CMLL has a policy that has allowed wrestlers out of their contracts in favor of bigger opportunities, Vaquer took advantage of that, using her newfound momentum to secure her a contract with the company she’s always dreamed of working for.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest shared some words of encouragement for the debuting star, giving her a firm handshake in the process. He defended the champion against Jey Uso at the event and retained. He will next face Gunther at SummerSlam as “The Ring General” won this year’s King of the Ring.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on Stephanie Vaquer and WWE.