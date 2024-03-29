Becky Lynch Reveals Which WWE Hall of Famer's Advice Helped Her Write Her Memoir

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch released her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl this past week and it has given fans a greater perspective into the early days of her career as well as the formation of her character known as "The Man." Lynch spent a lot of time writing during the pandemic, but after reading a draft she decided to re-write the entire book during her NXT Women's Championship reign last September. It also appears she took advice from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley who is no stranger to writing books about his time in the ring.

"He helped me. In that, I gave it to him to read and then, I think we had a 6-hour phone conversation and he went through it with little different things he would suggest," Lynch said on The MMA Hour. "He was just encouraging me that I had a good writing voice more than anything because I was going, 'Maybe this sucks,' and blah blah blah. This version is far different than the one I gave him. This version is far better. He was so encouraging."

Lynch went on to reflect about her career and how it all began with her being captivated by Foley. "My singular goal when I started watching wrestling was to get a hug from Mick Foley. To have him help me in writing my life story is amazing. Even, I'm just looking at the back [of the book] like, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, it's wild. It's been a wild journey, and I feel so very lucky for the life that wrestling has given me. What if Mick Foley never captivated me? Then I wouldn't have had this life. I wouldn't have met my husband. I wouldn't have my daughter. I'm very lucky."

The synopsis for Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl is as follows:

"By age seven, Rebecca Quin, now known in the ring as Becky Lynch, was already defying what the world expected of her. Raised in Dublin, Ireland in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry—roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began—and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary.

Rebecca's deep love of wrestling as a child set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes that grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time, and to pave a new path for female fighters.

Culled from decades of journal entries, Rebecca's memoir offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV."

