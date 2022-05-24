Becky Lynch's Latest Look is Drawing Jerry Seinfeld Comparisons
Becky Lynch's latest look had fans comparing her to one of Jerry Seinfeld's funniest looks from his days on Seinfeld. "Big Time Becks" confronted Adam Pearce midway through the show to complain about how her match with Asuka ended last week. Pearce said while he couldn't throw out last week's result, he could book a rematch with the stipulation that Lynch would be added to the Raw Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell if she won. There was also a brief interaction backstage between Lynch and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, perhaps hinting at future plans.
What did you think of Lynch's look? Check out some of the best jokes fans made on social media in the list below and stay tuned for live coverage of Raw!
Lookalike
Becky Lynch on #WWERAW looking like Jerry Seinfeld lol #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Toe3xaksxH— Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) May 24, 2022
Bless You, Big E
She’s all puffed up! https://t.co/p7kTespeGH pic.twitter.com/YTE9hFANJs— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 24, 2022
Channeling
#WWERaw Becky Lynch channeling Jerry Seinfeld with that ridiculous shirt. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OCClzGyjhf— "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) May 24, 2022
She Stole It
Damn, Becky Lynch stole Jerry Seinfeld’s shirt… #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/8O6T5UWFW3— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 24, 2022
He Did, Though
@BeckyLynchWWE jerry wore it better!@WWE pic.twitter.com/kfXQoh4UP3— chuber (@tgohuber) May 24, 2022
His Whole Flow
Jerry Seinfeld to Becky Lynch after seeing that shirt #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mBHgmaIWwX— GrapplingwithDeem (@GrapswithDeem) May 24, 2022
Uncanny
Jerry Lynch Becky Seinfeld #RAW #WWERaw #wwe #puffyshirt pic.twitter.com/AEfllowWzc— Klorox Kardashian 🧏🏼 (@Rschwetje) May 24, 2022