Becky Lynch Responds to Bayley’s Heel Turn on Twitter

Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of yet another chair shot beating on Monday Night Raw this week when Bayley made a shocking heel turn and aligned herself with former tag partner Sasha Banks.

Bayley tried to justify her actions the following night by saying she was simply trying to be a good role model by staying loyal to her best friend, and Lynch was surprisingly silent throughout the show. On Wednesday she finally popped back up on social media and had words for both Bayley and Banks.

I was always willing to take the beatings to start a war. This should have happened a long time ago. Game on. pic.twitter.com/kvuiW0w5qd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 4, 2019

Banks made her surprise return from a four-month hiatus back on the Aug. 12 episode of Raw and attacked both Natalya and Lynch while completing her heel turn. She stated in promos afterwards that she was furious Lynch was getting the spotlight as the top woman in the company, which included winning the WrestleMania 35 main event. Lynch responded by saying Banks had all the potential in the world and had the WWE pushing her to the moon, but she never lived up to the hype.

“What happened to you Sasha? What happened to you? Because you of all people have no reason to be whining. You were the centerpiece of NXT while I was a sidekick,” Lynch said. “When we came up here you were given main events of Raw and main events of pay-per-views while I was struggling to get on TV.”

On Monday the two agreed on a Raw Women’s Championship match at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Once Raw went off the air Lynch appeared on the latest episode of Straight Up Steve Austin. During her interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Lynch explained how much work she puts into her social media persona.

“I obsess about it,” Lynch said. “Sometimes things will come to me, and sometimes I’ll just obsess about and think about it and wake up in the middle of the night. I’ll have to write it down and hash out my idea, but basically I just want to stir the pot as much as possible. Because we’re not in the industry of freaking friendship, right? We’re in the industry of conflict. And for so long I was trying to be nice and whatever. And I was just like, ‘No, that’s not selling tickets! Nobody wants to come and see us have a friendly good old wrestling match of nice wrestling.”