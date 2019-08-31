Becky Lynch Responds to Ric Flair’s Attempt to Trademark ‘The Man’

Ric Flair made headlines earlier this week when he attempted to trademark “The Man,” a nickname he used throughout his career alongside the catchphrase “To be the man, you’ve got to beat The Man.”

Becky Lynch, who has been going by “The Man” for nearly a year in the WWE, had some words for Flair on Twitter on Saturday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am The Man. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 31, 2019

Flair filed for the trademark two days after he posted a message to both Lynch and Taylor Swift (who just released a new song called “The Man” on her new album).

I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO! #theman — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2019

Lynch explained the thought process behind her nickname during an interview with PEOPLE back in April.

“When we look at different sports, we look at this in the industry here, any industry, you need a top person, the person of exceptional ability who is usually referred to as ‘The Man,’ ” Lynch said. “They’re the man, and up until now, the man has usually been a man.

“But when I rolled up, when I took that top spot, when I said, ‘I’m the top dog, I’m the top star, I’m the face of this company,’ I am now ‘The Man,’ and that’s how it came about,” she continued.

Lynch recently announced that she and Seth Rollins were engaged to be married when she posted a photo of her wearing an engagement ring while embracing the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

WWE brought the couple’s relationship to WWE television over the summer, culminating in a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules against both Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. She admitted in interviews afterwards that she wasn’t happy with the angle, specifically how much the commentary team focused on the pair’s dating life.

“The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that,” Lynch said in an interview with BarnBurner Radio. “And if you know we’re in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn’t know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don’t want to see ‘The Man’ needing a man. They don’t want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we’re two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, ‘Ok, I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back, let’s do this. Let’s beat the bejesus out of these people,’ that’s cool.

“When it’s all about our freaking relationship and that’s forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, ‘We get it! We don’t need to be told, shut the hell up!’ Sometimes I think over-explain things where it’s just like, let’s let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that’s their opinion,” she added. “And let’s go with that.”