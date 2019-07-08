Watch: Becky Lynch Says She Still Wants a One-on-One Match With Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch made history back at WrestleMania 35 by beating both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion. Lynch won the main event bout, the first in the event’s history to be a women’s match, by pinning Rousey, who up until that point had never been pinned or submitted in her WWE career. Lynch has gone on to feature in a handful of pay-per-views since then, while Rousey has stepped away from wrestling in an attempt to start a family with Travis Browne.

In a new interview with Kristine Leahy on FS1’s Fair Game this week, Lynch expressed her desire to face Rousey again in an one-on-one match.

“@RondaRousey‘s been hiding from me. She hides when she loses. I still want that 1:1 match with her.” 😤😤@BeckyLynchWWE reveals her gripes with Ronda “Ronnie” Rousey on an all new FAIR GAME w/ @KristineLeahy today at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/ZEP1rtnKe5 — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) July 8, 2019

“No, I haven’t talked to Ronnie since,” Lynch said when asked if she and Rousey have talked since April. “I thought she might be on the [red carpet], because we were nominated for best fight at the MTV TV and Movie Awards, so I thought I’d might see her there. But I didn’t see her, she’s been hiding from me. That’s what Ronnie does, she hides when she loses. We’ll see when she comes back, I still want a one-on-one with her, I still want that one-on-one match with her.”

Lynch then said her mocking Rousey on social media week after week leading up to their match at WrestleMania was part of her strategy.

“The way to beat Ronda isn’t her body, she’s tough as all get-out,” Lynch said. “It’s to beat her mind. And that was went I went after, constantly went after her mind, constantly [playing] mind games.”

Rousey announced she was stepping away from WWE for a while in a YouTube video weeks after WrestleMania.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”