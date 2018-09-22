Becky Lynch Addresses ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Comparisons

Becky Lynch’s change of character at SummerSlam has been a major talking point in the wrestling world ever since it happened.

The turn, which was initially supposed to be a hard heel turn, has changed over time. The first SmackDown after SummerSlam, Lynch came out and insulted the fans (despite them continuing to loudly cheer her in defiance of what WWE had wanted to see happen). Due to the overwhelming crowd reaction, WWE has backed off the traditional heel story and Lynch is now more of a “cool heel.”

This character has drawn some comparisons to how WWE scripted “Stone Cold” Steve Austin back in the late 1990s when he was to be a heel but the fans cheered him wildly anyway. Lynch addressed these comparisons during an interview with the Las Cruces Sun News.

Specifically, Becky was asked about Jim Ross making the comparison.

“That means the world. You can’t get a better comparison than being compared to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin,” Lynch said. “He’s one of the greatest. He’s so smart in how he did things, his reactions and how we would sell things. Just his charisma and how we would talk. It was impossible to not want to cheer that guy because he was doing what we all wanted to do. None of us want to take crap from anybody and I think that’s the same thing Becky Lynch is doing right now too. That’s the highest honor you could possibly be given.”

Lynch went on to describe her character and her on-screen motives.

“Whatever I am doing right now, I am loving it,” Lynch explained. “Whatever this is, I love it. Just in general, people around the world … you try and be the nice person, always. Everybody. And I think this is so relatable. For the most part, people are generally good and want to do the right thing. And sometimes, it just backfires on you. My dad used to always tell me no good deed goes unpunished. And I think that’s what you’re seeing with Becky right now, that she’s always done the right thing and it hasn’t gotten her where she wants it.”

She continued, “And now she’s had enough and she’s saying ‘I don’t care who’s in my way.’ I left home at 16, traveled the world and slept on people’s couches. I came with a goal and I haven’t gotten that because I have been too focused on doing the right thing always when other people aren’t. That’s what we’re seeing and she’s had enough … she’s not letting them be an obstacle anymore.”