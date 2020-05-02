Becky Lynch Talks 'Billions' Role, Getting Advice From John Cena and Dwayne Johnson

Becky Lynch appears to be up next in a list of WWE stars who have gone on to star in Hollywood. Earlier this week, a report surfaced that there has been interest in the Raw Women's Champion in the movie industry, and Lynch herself spoke about getting into the field in a brief interview captured by TMZ. Lynch has a guest appearance on Showtime's Billions coming up, and she told TMZ that she's getting some help on the acting front from both John Cena and Dwayne Johnson. Not too shabby as far as mentors go.

Lynch's upcoming appearance on the season premiere of Billions came about because the show's creator, Brian Koppelman, is a big fan of hers. He had been seen wearing one of Lynch's shirts at a media event and noted that he'd offer her a spot on the show if she wanted it.

Koppelman made good on that promise, as Lynch told TMZ.

"You never know if people are gonna come through with these things, but he did and they did. I'm on the season premiere," Lynch tells TMZ Sports.

Great looking shirt, Brian. Let’s do this! #Billions #TheManWillComeAround https://t.co/XPCgQQzBsi — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 6, 2019 "When you're in WWE, everything is one take. You're live in front of the entire world and you don't really have the time to mess up and if you do mess up, you have to make the best of it. It's like this crazy amazing improv where you're also kinda the director, producer, actor, writer of your own character. So, I think it really just sets you up with a skill set that's unprecedented in any other field." In regards to having received some tips from past WWE stars, Lynch had nothing but good things to say about the bunch. She also noted that although she likes doing projects like acting, she's not leaving wrestling anytime soon on a permanent basis. "[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," Lynch says. "He's just being very giving and I think they all are because they've all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation. "Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.