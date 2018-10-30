Watch: Becky Lynch Gets Hero’s Welcome at WWE Hotel After Evolution

In a few short months, Becky Lynch has gone from an afterthought on SmackDown to the most popular Superstar in WWE. While we’re used to “followers” being strictly digital in 2018, Lynch literally has people chanting her name in the streets.

After her Evolution victory on Sunday, a militia of Lynch supporters was waiting to greet their Champion the WWE hotel. A fan caught footage of the charged up greeting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is yet another indication that Lynch is currently untouchable. Her rise to prominence is one of the best stories in WWE and it shows no sign of stopping. Beating Charlotte Flair at Evolution appears to guarantee Lynch will hold her SmackDown Championship the rest of 2019, but her next match will be the biggest of her carer. While the titles won’t be on the line, Lynch will meet Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series on November 18.

It’s a big match for Rousey, too. While her squabbles with Stephanie McMahon, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Bella have all been fun, Lynch will mark the first opponent that could steal cheers from the former UFC Champion. Rousey will certainly have no shortage of supporters, which promises a rare electricity for their Survivor Series showdown.

While Rousey has been fantastic in 2018, its Lynch’s rise that has been poetic. It seems every WWE career is subject to hot and cold days, but Lynch had fallen off the map. Despite her floundering, her fans always remained steadfast, so when she built a winning streak earlier this summer and her momentum began to instantly swell.

Lynch’s surge leads to a SummerSlam title opportunity which set the stage perfectly for a heel turn. While her character now isn’t exactly a hero, Lynch’s new edgy attitude has totally hypnotized fans.

In an interview with TV Insider, Lynch revealed that her newfound mojo came from career-altering advice by way of Shawn Michaels.

“Things weren’t going as well as they are now before I left to shoot. I remember him giving me advice saying, ‘When you go back, go in as a different person. Hold your head a little bit higher. Have that attitude that you’re a top star. Go with it. I think this is what I’ve been trying to do since I came back.,” she said.

But HBK isn’t the only Attitude Era icon that’s been in Lynch’s ear.

“Steve [Austin] has been very supportive and generous with his time. He talks to me and gives me matches to watch. That has been wonderful. Then I was with Mick Foley recently and talking to him. He is one of the reasons I’m here today. He was someone who helped bring me back into wrestling. I’ve been very lucky for the support I’ve gotten from people who have been here before and done wonderful things in the business,” she said.

Lynch then candidly spoke of the arduous journey of climbing back into WWE’s spotlight.

“It has been incredible, but it’s been playing the long game. It was built out of so much frustration as a human, character, just as a person. If you’re not in this to be the best and the top dog, then what’s the point. I think it’s the same for anything in life. There was a lot of times where I felt overlooked, and you questioned why. You’re doing all the right things, but it’s just not your time. Everything is cyclical in WWE, in the world. Sometimes you’ll feel up and sometimes you’ll feel down. I was feeling like I was down too long. The crowd felt I was down too long,” she said.