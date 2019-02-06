Becky Lynch Continues to Torment Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Becky Lynch is treating Stephanie McMahon and Triple H like Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson.

On Monday, Lynch handed McMahon a Raw attack that Stone Cold Steve Austin would have loved. Then on Tuesday, she smacked Triple H. And following her 3:16 mantra, The Man is proud of her actions.

Hey Steph, don’t forget to ask your husband how his day went in work. #idonttrustnoneofyou — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 6, 2019

By now, it’s nearly too obvious to compare Lynch to Stone Cold. While she doesn’t have the Stunner or a six-pack of Coors Light, Lynch certainly has Austin’s attitude. Just a week ago, her only opponent was Ronda Rousey, but now, like Austin, Lynch is taking on the establishment.

This all began when McMahon ordered Lynch to see a doctor to gain clearance for her WrestleMania match. When Lynch declined, McMahon suspendered her on the spot. Ad as soon as the rule was laid down, Lynch jumped McMahon to the glee of the Raw crowd.

Lynch had a similar confrontation with Triple H on SmackDown. After Triple H told her to get cleared or go home, Lynch slapped him across the face then limped out of the ring.

At this moment, it looks like WWE has hitched their wagon to Lynch. While her upcoming bout with Rousey is the most exciting match on the WrestleMania card, WWE appears to be doubling down on Lynch as the company’s main storyline. WWE has crafted a plot that will revoke Lynch’s WrestleMania privilege, only to set up a bigger moment when she gets it back.

With her assaulting WWE figureheads, Lynch’s suspension will only get longer, and eventually, she’ll believe off the WM35. This means that Charlotte Flair, who’s already lobbying for a ‘Mania match with Rousey, will likely replace Lynch. However, between now and Mania, Lynch will find a way to get back into the WM35 match officially making things a triple threat.