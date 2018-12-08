Becky Lynch is Ready to Main Event WrestleMania 35

As Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continue trading shots on Twitter, the talk around the women possibly headlining WrestleMania 35 continues to heat up.

And “The Man” is all in on that idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about her hopes for WrestleMania by the Asbury Park Press, Lynch stated that she has “the same hopes as I always have, to main event WrestleMania, right? And that’s what I want to do this year. And I don’t care who I have to go through to make that happen, that’s my goal, and to go out and steal the show.”

As stated, WWE is reportedly working with the plan that a women’s match will headline the show and Lynch vs. Rousey is the current plan in place. Given the interest in that particular match right now, it’s hard to imagine that changing.

One of the biggest reasons for the sustained interest in the Rousey vs. Lynch match (which had to be cancelled at Survivor Series) is the use of social media. Lynch has seemed to perfect her role as a Twitter troll in recent weeks, drawing the ire of the former UFC women’s champion.

Lynch spoke about the importance of using social media to get across storylines in 2018.

“I think it’s so important because you’ve got however long we have on TV, usually maybe 15 minutes, 10 minutes,” Lynch explained. “10, 15 minutes we have on TV, 30 if you’re Becky Lynch and you put on the longest women’s match in WWE history on TV, maybe.”

She continued, “When you’re on social media you can extend the story, you can get your voice out, you can let people know how you’re feeling, what you’re thinking. And what I’ve said about other people’s social media is they’re on there writing love letters to each other. I don’t have time for that. I don’t have time for that because I don’t care about anybody else, I care about me and being the champion, being the best, being ‘The Man.’”

Lynch has certainly use social media to her benefit, becoming arguably the most popular star in the WWE right now. She has an undeniable connection to the fans, which has also benefited the merchandising department as Lynch currently has one of WWE’s best selling t-shirts at the moment.

Lynch will face Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat TLC match at WWE TLC in eight days. That bout will be her first wrestling match on TV since suffering a broken nose and concussion last month. Despite rumors that she may not be medically cleared in time for a return to the ring next Sunday, Lynch categorically put those rumors to rest on Friday.