WWE Fans Celebrate The One-Year Anniversary of Big E Becoming WWE Champion

The Sept. 13, 2021 episode of Monday Night Raw saw Big E finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. The victory was celebrated throughout the industry as it gave one of wrestling's most beloved personalities a crowning moment that had eluded him for years. Unfortunately, E's reign would only last 110 days before a last-minute booking decision and a positive COVID-19 test from Roman Reigns put Brock Lesnar in the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day earlier this year. E was pinned by Lesnar and never got rematch for the title, instead getting quietly pushed over to SmackDown to reunite with Kofi Kingston. He then suffered a broken neck in March and the future of his in-ring career is now uncertain.

But that didn't stop fans from getting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of E's victory. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!