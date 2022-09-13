WWE Fans Celebrate The One-Year Anniversary of Big E Becoming WWE Champion
The Sept. 13, 2021 episode of Monday Night Raw saw Big E finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. The victory was celebrated throughout the industry as it gave one of wrestling's most beloved personalities a crowning moment that had eluded him for years. Unfortunately, E's reign would only last 110 days before a last-minute booking decision and a positive COVID-19 test from Roman Reigns put Brock Lesnar in the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day earlier this year. E was pinned by Lesnar and never got rematch for the title, instead getting quietly pushed over to SmackDown to reunite with Kofi Kingston. He then suffered a broken neck in March and the future of his in-ring career is now uncertain.
But that didn't stop fans from getting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of E's victory. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below!
And New!
prevnext
“We have a NEW #WWEChampion and his name is @WWEBigE!”#WWERaw 9/13/21@TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/h9T4wK1Go9— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
History Made
prevnext
One year ago today Big E won the WWE Championship 😭 pic.twitter.com/ghafR9FoS3— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 13, 2022
A Lot Can Happen In a Year
prevnext
One year ago today, Big E wins his first WWE world title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FoDlg3JcSr— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) September 13, 2022
Dropping The Ball
prevnext
A year ago today Big E won the WWE Championship.
This was a special moment but WWE dropped the ball hard with the reign that came afterwards.
Big E deserved better and I hope that one day he gets the reign he deserved. pic.twitter.com/zL4ovGibhf— Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) September 13, 2022
Unforgettable
prevnext
One year ago today, @WWEBigE cashed in his MITB contract to become @WWE Champion.
What a moment. What a night.
Unforgettable.September 13, 2022
A Celebration
prevnext
One year ago today, Big E cashed in his money in the bank contract and became WWE Champion! pic.twitter.com/RFUYjnNbm3— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@IWCkilledKenny) September 13, 2022
Not Done Yet
prev
Exactly 1 year ago today @WWEBigE became @WWE champion! One day this WILL happen again! pic.twitter.com/4yUpS6n3W7— THE Chris Burger (@thechrisburger) September 13, 2022