Former AEW and WWE Star Makes Impact Debut and Addresses Recent Comments About CM Punk

Tonight's wrestling lineup was deep, as fans had shows and events from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, and Impact shocked everyone when they brought in a star who has now worked across all three companies. At tonight's Victory Road event, the Impact Zone got a huge surprise when Bobby Fish walked out to the ring, and he had quite a bit to say. In addition to greeting the fans and talking about the Impact locker room, Fish also seemed to address his recent comments on CM Punk and calling out people's legitimacy, and the crowd was all about it. You can watch his Impact debut below.

Fish said "There it is! Woo! Is it hot in here? Actually, I think that might just be all the heat on me lately. Well, just in case there's anybody in here that didn't know, I'm Bobby Fish. And it seems as of late I've been turned into a bit of a lightning rod for controversy, which I'm surprised because the fact is.. I've never really considered myself a controversial guy. I've never thought of myself as a problem. You know, I'm a guy that does his job well."

"And frankly, after more than 20 years I'm just not here for the bullshit," Fish said. "Was that okay? Can I say s*** like that here? I mean let's think about this. Impact can't fire me. I don't work here! And that brings me to my next point."

Fish reiterated that he doesn't work in Impact, though he did say he's been keeping an eye on the locker room for a while, and then took another shot at others he worked with in the past.

"Even though I don't work here, I've kept an eye on the locker room back there, because being the man who's never been afraid to call somebody out, to call somebody for being less than legit, that locker room back there is full of legit dudes. Guys that I know will step between those ropes and they will give it a go and it will be everything they got and they know what they're doing and they aren't here faking the funk," Fish said.

We'll have to see where things go from here, but it would seem Fish is a part of Impact Wrestling moving forward, and he's already off to a great start.

