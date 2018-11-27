Bobby Lashley Apparently Gets His Insults Off of 4Chan

Bobby Lashley has apparently been spending some time on 4chan and Reddit.

Lashley opened tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre by telling the WWE Universe what they’re thankful for. Of course, the villainous trio spent most of their time insulting the crowd, and that included Lashley calling fans a bunch of “beta males.”

Lashley’s insult comes straight from the less savory parts of the Internet, especially hotspots like 4chan and Reddit. Calling someone a “beta” is a reference to animal social behavior, specifically males who aren’t the leader of the pack. Basically, calling someone a beta is like calling them a sheep or a follower – it’s basically a veiled attack on their masculinity.

The “beta” insult is a popular one on the Internet, especially among young males. However, most fans never expected to see an insult like that appear on Monday Night RAW, especially after Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves spent time arguing over its definition.

Between this and Ronda Rousey’s recent rants against the “millennial man,” we can’t help but wonder if Vince McMahon has finally started reading the comment section of news articles. The WWE has always tried to sprinkle pop culture references in their programming, but this seems a little excessive. Should we expect Baron Corbin to call someone a “cuck” next week?