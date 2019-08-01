Bobby Lashley Reportedly Injured, Out Until November

Bobby Lashley hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the 10-man battle royal for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship on the July 15 episode of Raw. And based on the latest report from Fightful, he won’t be back for a while.

Sean Ross Sapp reported this week that a recent WWE injury report had Lashley listed as out with an undisclosed injury. He was given a return date of Nov. 2. Other stars listed on the report included Jeff Hardy (knee), Jinder Mahal (knee), Tamina (concussion), Ronda Rousey and Jason Jordan. The latter two were simply classified as TBD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After dropping the Intercontinental Championship back to Finn Balor at WrestleMania Lashley spent most of his time on Raw’s midcard. In May he lost Lio Rush as his “hype man,” and began feuding with Braun Strowman for a match at Super ShowDown. The feud continued even after Lashley lost, leading to “The Monster Among Men” driving him through the entrance ramp LED board on an episode of Raw and through a production crew crate in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules.

Even though he has been kept mostly out of the main event scene since returning to the WWE in April 2018, Lashley has stated in numerous interviews that he’s confident he’ll get a match with Brock Lesnar at some point. He received numerous comparisons to Lesnar during his initial WWE run thanks to his impressive physique and also has an impressive background in MMA with a 15-2 professional record.

“I think all the fans want to see me and Brock eventually,” Lashley said in an interview with WrestlingNews.co back in April. “I’m here, he’s here.

“Now we’re finally in the same place at the same time so hopefully we can make it happen. If not, it’s gonna happen in the cage,” he added. “It’s gotta happen somewhere.”