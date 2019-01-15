Bobby Lashley Nabs His First Intercontinental Championship on Raw

It seemed like Dean Ambrose was in for a lengthy run as Intercontinental Champion. But that’s no longer possible.

Bobby Lashley won his first-ever IC belt on Raw after he defeated Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. His win, of course, came with a little help from Lio Rush, but it was a spear to Ambrose that clinched Lashley’s big night.

This comes as a huge victory for Lashley as he and Rush are now solidified as top-level bad guys in WWE. With gold around their waist, they won’t have to scramble for opportunities, instead, Raw will now be booked around the diabolical pair.

Barring a surprise, Lashley will take his title to the Royal Rumble. Right now, who he’ll face on January 27 is a mystery, but names like Elias, Finn Balor, and Ambrose seem like logical candidates.