WWE Fans are Loving Bobby Lashley Finally Winning the WWE Championship

WWE fans are loving that Bobby Lashley has finally won the WWE Championship on WWE Monday Night Raw! It's been a wild road for Bobby Lashley ever since he came ot Monday Night Raw, and that's been especially true for the last two years. But once he became a member of the Hurt Business, things started to shift for the WWE Superstar. It wasn't until that these twists became clear when he started getting involved with The Miz and the WWE Championship. Finally after weeks of teasing, and years of work with the company, Bobby Lashley has secured his first WWE Championship.

Monday Night Raw was back and forth for Lashley as the superstar was ready for his championship match against The Miz, but was strung along for the entire three hours until Shane McMahon had forced The Miz to defend his title in a Lumberjack Match. After demolishing The Miz, Lashley secured his victory and has declared that the "Almighty Era" has begun with fans on Twitter:

Fans are definitely ready for this new era by the sounds of things, and you can read on to see how fans are reacting to Bobby Lashley finally winning the WWE Championship below. Let us know your thoughts about Lashley's championship win in the comments! Are you ready for the Almighty Era?