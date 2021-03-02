WWE Fans are Loving Bobby Lashley Finally Winning the WWE Championship
WWE fans are loving that Bobby Lashley has finally won the WWE Championship on WWE Monday Night Raw! It's been a wild road for Bobby Lashley ever since he came ot Monday Night Raw, and that's been especially true for the last two years. But once he became a member of the Hurt Business, things started to shift for the WWE Superstar. It wasn't until that these twists became clear when he started getting involved with The Miz and the WWE Championship. Finally after weeks of teasing, and years of work with the company, Bobby Lashley has secured his first WWE Championship.
Monday Night Raw was back and forth for Lashley as the superstar was ready for his championship match against The Miz, but was strung along for the entire three hours until Shane McMahon had forced The Miz to defend his title in a Lumberjack Match. After demolishing The Miz, Lashley secured his victory and has declared that the "Almighty Era" has begun with fans on Twitter:
THE ALMIGHTY ERA IS HERE!!! #ANDNEW ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 @WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/20gMzdSFMc— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 2, 2021
Fans are definitely ready for this new era by the sounds of things, and you can read on to see how fans are reacting to Bobby Lashley finally winning the WWE Championship below. Let us know your thoughts about Lashley's championship win in the comments! Are you ready for the Almighty Era?
MVP Knew!
I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!!!— MVP (@The305MVP) March 2, 2021
"You Love to See it"
AYEEEEE BOBBY NEW CHAMPION
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yPksvlzzCL— KidAzzy (@azzywack) March 2, 2021
"Well Deserved"
Well Deserve congratulations Bobby Lashley !!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Otc0pN5dYv— SlimShauny (@shaunaweome43) March 2, 2021
"Put Some Respect on His Name!!!"
Put some respect on his name!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Gh4FFDC7qA— NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) March 2, 2021
"I've Waited 15 Years..."
I'VE WAITED 15 YEARS TO SEE THIS!!!😁😁😁😁😁#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ojS0ZtRSvw— Aaron (@AaronD_97_) March 2, 2021
Looking Good Lashley!
Tell me that the title doesn’t look good on Bobby Lashley #wwe #wweraw pic.twitter.com/V0dYS7W9DG— Corey Cross (@cocropoker) March 2, 2021
He Really Did it!
HE DID IT!!! BOBBY LASHLEY IS THE NEW WWE CHAMPION!!! #AndNew #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/Ll0HYyAugn— Atlee Greene (@AtleeGreene) March 2, 2021
Years in the Making!
HE DID IT!!
16 years in the making.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MLkmyez6k7— Joel Pérez (@sonicpunk_88) March 2, 2021
How Far He's Come!
#wwe #WWERaw— TribalBeliever (@hashira95) March 2, 2021
How Far Lashley Has Come. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/8GZzBFXesh
About Time!
About damn time! #WWERaw #AndNew pic.twitter.com/zRG83zmnwZ— Trevor Johnson (@theheelminister) March 2, 2021
And Business is Good!
LASHLEY IS THE WWE CHAMPION!
THE HURT BUSINESS IS ON TOP OF WWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mGY9OnKAEo— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) March 2, 2021