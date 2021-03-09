WWE Fans are Loving Bobby Lashley’s New “All Mighty” Entrance

WWE fans are loving the new entrance made for Bobby Lashley’s run as the WWE Champion! On the previous airing on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley had defeated the Miz to earn the WWE Championship for the very first time in his career. While fans were already incredibly supportive of Lashley for this major accomplishment years in the making, now fans have thrown even more support behind the current champion as he has gotten a brand new entrance for his inaugural WWE Championship run. For his match against The Miz during this week’s Monday Night Raw, we got a whole new makeover.

This new entrance not only includes some pyrotechnic work, but includes a brand new titantron reel that shows off some of Lashley’s accomplishments from over the years. Carrying forward the Hurt Business’ overall entrance look, Lashley has been officially crowned as the “All Mighty” as the new (and after defeating The Miz) and still retaining WWE Champion moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about Bobby Lashley’s new entrance, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of the huge makeover? How does it compare to his previous entrance? Let us know!

More of This Please!

More of this for everyone please. pic.twitter.com/E7jWr84RCU — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) March 9, 2021

A Megastar!

I’ll give it to WWE. With the start of RAW and the entrance, they’ve made Bobby Lashley look like a megastar. I’m loving this presentation of Lashley.#WWERAW — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) March 9, 2021

“What an Incredible Entrance!”

What a incredible entrance by the New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jnl3d8IkWR — FabiShow (@fabien_fichaux) March 9, 2021

Fighting Words

Bobby Lashley’s entrance >>>>>>>> AEW Revolution#WWERaw — The Titantron (@the_titantron) March 9, 2021

“It’s Brilliant”

WWE Can Do it If They Want To!

And that Lashley entrance shows that they can still do titantrons if they want to. #WWERAW — Jack. ✨ (@FireflY2Jack) March 9, 2021

Poor Miz…

They’re really invested with lashley being wwe champion. They did more for him being champion with his entrance than miz 😂😂 #WWERaw — Charlie (@chuckster01995) March 9, 2021

“Truly the Almighty Era”

Not only did Bobby Lashley beat Miz with ease, he got a Champion entrance and is being booked like a legit World Champion.



It’s truly the Almighty Era. I LOVE THIS.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mF6cOozLob — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 9, 2021

“BADASS”

“Absolute Star”