Latest Update on Another Former AEW Star Joining WWE

Brandi Rhodes left AEW alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, back in mid-February. But while Cody has quickly continued his pro wrestling career by returning to the WWE, Brandi hasn’t been mentioned outside of being backstage at WrestleMania 38 for Cody’s return match. It was announced last month that she had partnered with DIGA Studios to bring her YouTube series Shot of Brandi to television, but she apparently hasn’t shut the door on an in-ring return.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “Brandi Rhodes was obviously backstage with Cody Rhodes, and even though she hasn’t initially been brought in with Cody to TV, we’re told that there were many productive conversations had with influential WWE names. She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.” Rhodes worked as a ring announcer for WWE during her initial run with the company, and outside of a battle royal in 2011 for Florida Championship Wrestling she didn’t start competing until after both she and Cody had left for the independent scene in 2016. A day after Sapp’s report dropped, Brandi dropped a teaser on Twitter

You never know… — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 12, 2022

As for why Cody chose to leave AEW, the former TNT Champion explained his decision in an interview with Variety. WWE confirmed on Monday that Rhodes’ next pay-per-view match will be next month at WrestleMania Backlash, once again facing Seth Rollins.

“I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I’m going to keep my word on that,” Rhodes said. “There’s no shoot interview. There’s no nefarious tale that’s going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it’s been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn’t move past it. I have nothing but respect for Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson] and Kenny [Omega]. I’m rooting for Tony Khan. His name is going to be in the history books as someone who helped to bankroll and support this entire alternative and revolution that AEW became but for me, it was just time to move on. I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can’t leave any stone unturned with that.”